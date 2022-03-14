DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 15, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere along with relatively low moisture levels, will restrict any significant rainfall during this forecast period. The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds and above-normal marine conditions. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will peak near 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Pierre
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:21 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:21 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
