DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 15, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere along with relatively low moisture levels, will restrict any significant rainfall during this forecast period. The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds and above-normal marine conditions. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will peak near 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:20 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1373