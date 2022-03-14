PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 15, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 11 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable atmosphere along with relatively low moisture levels, will restrict any significant rainfall during this forecast period. The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds and above-normal marine conditions. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality and visibility. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. 

Seas will peak near 9 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, slight haze and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:21 AM 

06:20 AM 

06:19 AM 

SUNSET 

06:21 PM 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

