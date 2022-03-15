PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 16, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Notwithstanding a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, patches of low level clouds embedded in the moderate to fresh wind flow may cause brief isolated showers.  

Strong winds and seas peaking near 10 feet will cause hazardous marine conditions during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:20 AM 

06:19 AM 

06:18 AM 

SUNSET 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

