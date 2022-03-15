DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 16, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Notwithstanding a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, patches of low level clouds embedded in the moderate to fresh wind flow may cause brief isolated showers.

Strong winds and seas peaking near 10 feet will cause hazardous marine conditions during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Slight Haze,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:19 AM 06:18 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1374