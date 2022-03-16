DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 17, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas across the region. Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:18 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1375