PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 17, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas across the region. Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation. 

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise extreme caution as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST  

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

 Brief Showers possible   

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,
 Brief Showers possible 

Fair to Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:19 AM 

06:18 AM 

06:17 AM 

SUNSET 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1375

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY