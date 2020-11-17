PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 18, 2020    

 

WEATHER:      

Today through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

Moisture associated with a weak tropical wave approaching the region coupled with instability due to a mid- to upper-level trough will cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy at times and could produce street-flooding. Residents and users in areas prone to flooding are advised to use caution.  
Furthermore, slight to moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days.  

SatSingle_vis_67.jpg

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-987

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY