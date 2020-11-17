DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 18, 2020

WEATHER:

Today through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak tropical wave approaching the region coupled with instability due to a mid- to upper-level trough will cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Some of these showers may be heavy at times and could produce street-flooding. Residents and users in areas prone to flooding are advised to use caution.

Furthermore, slight to moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-987