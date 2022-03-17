DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 18, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas across the region. Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation. However, patches of clouds drifting in the wind-flow may cause brief showers at times.
Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising extreme caution as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:18 AM
|
06:17 AM
|
06:17 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:23 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1376
View comments
Hide comments