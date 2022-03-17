PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 18, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas across the region. Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation. However, patches of clouds drifting in the wind-flow may cause brief showers at times. 

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising extreme caution as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:18 AM 

06:17 AM 

06:17 AM 

SUNSET 

06:22 PM 

06:22 PM 

06:23 PM 

  

