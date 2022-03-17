DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 18, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas across the region. Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant precipitation. However, patches of clouds drifting in the wind-flow may cause brief showers at times.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising extreme caution as seas are expected to peak at 9 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:17 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1376