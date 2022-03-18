DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 19, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM SATURDAY, MARCH 19TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will continue to restrict deep cloud formation and significant rainfall across the region. The Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and hazardous seas.

Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet today, with gradual improvement over the weekend. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:17 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1377