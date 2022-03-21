DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY, MARCH 21ST…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low level clouds may cause brief showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will account for gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet this afternoon and gradually subside tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:15 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1378
