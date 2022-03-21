DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6PM TODAY, MARCH 21ST…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds may cause brief showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will account for gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet this afternoon and gradually subside tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:14 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

