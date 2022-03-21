PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6PM TODAY, MARCH 21ST…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Patches of low level clouds may cause brief showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, a weakened Atlantic high pressure system will account for gentle to moderate winds.  

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet this afternoon and gradually subside tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST  

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:15 AM 

06:14 AM 

06:13 AM 

SUNSET 

06:23 PM 

06:23 PM 

06:23 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald

