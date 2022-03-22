DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 23, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Drifting patches of low level clouds will maintain the chance of passing showers.

Seas will remain moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:13 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1379