DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 23, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Drifting patches of low level clouds will maintain the chance of passing showers. 

Seas will remain moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC). 

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:14 AM 

06:13 AM 

06:13 AM 

SUNSET 

06:23 PM 

06:23 PM 

06:24 PM 

  

