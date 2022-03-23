PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system is generating mostly moderate winds across the region. Patches of low-level clouds within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.  

Seas will remain moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                  
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,  brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:13 AM 

06:13 AM 

06:12 AM 

SUNSET 

06:23 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1380

