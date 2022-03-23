DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system is generating mostly moderate winds across the region. Patches of low-level clouds within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.

Seas will remain moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:13 AM 06:13 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1380