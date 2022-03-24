PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL  

FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system is expected to generate mostly moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. However, cloud patches moving in the wind-flow may account for brief showers at times. 

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet through the next couple days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough            
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  

brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:13 AM 

06:12 AM 

06:11 AM 

SUNSET 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1381

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY