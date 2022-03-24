DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system is expected to generate mostly moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. However, cloud patches moving in the wind-flow may account for brief showers at times.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet through the next couple days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:13 AM 06:12 AM 06:11 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

