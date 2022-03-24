DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system is expected to generate mostly moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. However, cloud patches moving in the wind-flow may account for brief showers at times.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet through the next couple days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:13 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
06:11 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
