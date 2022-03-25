PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 26, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 AM SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 08 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A tight pressure gradient is generating brisk winds. Patches of moisture embedded within the wind flow will account for occasionally cloudy skies and possible brief showers. 

Moderate to rough seas are forecast to peak at 8 feet through this evening, and gradually subside overnight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

SatSingle vis   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers  

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,  Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:12 AM 

06:11 AM 

06:10 AM 

SUNSET 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

06:24 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald

