DATE ISSUED: Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 26, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 AM SATURDAY, MARCH 26, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 08 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient is generating brisk winds. Patches of moisture embedded within the wind flow will account for occasionally cloudy skies and possible brief showers.

Moderate to rough seas are forecast to peak at 8 feet through this evening, and gradually subside overnight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:11 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1382