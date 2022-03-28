PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday morning (06:00 LST) March 29, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds embedded in that wind flow may cause brief showers.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy to Cloudy, Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:09 AM 

06:09 AM 

06:08 AM 

SUNSET 

06:24 PM 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/qpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-11

