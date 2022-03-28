DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday morning (06:00 LST) March 29, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds embedded in that wind flow may cause brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy to Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:09 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/qpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-11