DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and slight instability associated with a weak low-level trough will account for cloudy periods and isolated across the local area today. Thereafter, a more dry and stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity. 

Slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the next couple of days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                    
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

 SatSingle vis 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:09 AM 

06:08 AM 

06:07 AM 

SUNSET 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

