DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and slight instability associated with a weak low-level trough will account for cloudy periods and isolated across the local area today. Thereafter, a more dry and stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the next couple of days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:09 AM
|
06:08 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
