DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 29, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and slight instability associated with a weak low-level trough will account for cloudy periods and isolated across the local area today. Thereafter, a more dry and stable atmosphere will restrict shower activity.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:09 AM 06:08 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1383