DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (06:00 LST) March 31, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with a few showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through tonight: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

Thursday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Significant shower activity is predicted to be limited by a dry and marginally stable atmosphere. However, an approaching weak trough could trigger periods of cloudiness and brief isolated showers.

Additionally, sea conditions are gradually deteriorating and expected to peak up to 8 feet by tomorrow due to increasing winds. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:07 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1385