DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak low-level trough could trigger periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.   

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet today, and gradually deteriorate and become rough by tomorrow morning. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough               WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Few Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:07 AM 

06:06 AM 

06:05 AM 

SUNSET 

06:25 PM 

06:25 PM 

06:26 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1386

