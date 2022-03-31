DATE ISSUED: Thursday, March 31, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak low-level trough could trigger periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet today, and gradually deteriorate and become rough by tomorrow morning. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:06 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1386