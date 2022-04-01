PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 02, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN  

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…   

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds and hazardous sea conditions. Low-level moisture drifting with the wind flow could produce brief passing showers.  

Moderate to rough seas can be expected with swells peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:06 AM 

06:05 AM 

06:05 AM 

SUNSET 

06:25 PM 

06:26 PM 

06:26 PM 

