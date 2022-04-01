DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 02, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds and hazardous sea conditions. Low-level moisture drifting with the wind flow could produce brief passing showers.
Moderate to rough seas can be expected with swells peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:06 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:26 PM
|
06:26 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1387
View comments
Hide comments