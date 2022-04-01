DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 02, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds and hazardous sea conditions. Low-level moisture drifting with the wind flow could produce brief passing showers.

Moderate to rough seas can be expected with swells peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:26 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1387