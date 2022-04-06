PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 07, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere could trigger brief showers. 

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to prevail. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Shower Possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:02 AM 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

SUNSET 

06:26 PM 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1390

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY