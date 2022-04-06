DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 07, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere could trigger brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas are predicted to prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower Possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1390