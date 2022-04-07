DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 08, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A surge of moisture with a trough at the lower levels of the atmosphere is predicted to produce brief isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas are forecast to prevail through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1391