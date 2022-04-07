PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 07, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 08, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A surge of moisture with a trough at the lower levels of the atmosphere is predicted to produce brief isolated showers.  

Slight to moderate seas are forecast to prevail through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Isolated Showers  

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

06:00 AM 

SUNSET 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

