DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 09, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The combination of low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will suppress deep cloud formation and precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:00 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1392