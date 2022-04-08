PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 08, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 09, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The combination of low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will suppress deep cloud formation and precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high pressure ridge will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.   

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:01 AM 

06:00 AM 

05:59 AM 

SUNSET 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1392

