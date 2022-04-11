DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 12, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere, along with gentle to moderate winds across the region. However, patches of low-level clouds may trigger brief showers during the forecast period.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
