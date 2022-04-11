DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 12, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere, along with gentle to moderate winds across the region. However, patches of low-level clouds may trigger brief showers during the forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1393