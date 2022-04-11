PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 12, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere, along with gentle to moderate winds across the region. However, patches of low-level clouds may trigger brief showers during the forecast period. 

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Tuesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
 Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:58 AM 

05:58 AM 

05:57 AM 

SUNSET 

06:28 PM 

06:28 PM 

06:28 PM 

