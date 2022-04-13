DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 14, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, patches of moisture associated with a shearline could produce brief isolated showers.

A northerly swell is producing moderate marine conditions, with building seas up to 7 feet across the local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:56 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

