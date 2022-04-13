PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 14, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, patches of moisture associated with a shearline could produce brief isolated showers. 

A northerly swell is producing moderate marine conditions, with building seas up to 7 feet across the local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

  

DAY   

Wednesday  

Thursday  

Friday  

   

WEATHER  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP  

30°C / 86°F  

29°C / 84°F  

29°C / 84°F  

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F  

24°C / 75°F  

23°C / 73°F  

SUNRISE  

05:57 AM  

05:56 AM  

05:55 AM  

SUNSET  

06:28 PM  

06:28 PM  

06:28 PM  

  

  

