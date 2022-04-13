DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 14, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, patches of moisture associated with a shearline could produce brief isolated showers.
A northerly swell is producing moderate marine conditions, with building seas up to 7 feet across the local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:57 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
