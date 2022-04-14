DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 15, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture associated with a weak shear line located just north of the region, may cause brief showers over the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will account for brisk winds and above normal seas.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:56 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:29 PM
