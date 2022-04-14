PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 15, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN   

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture associated with a weak shear line located just north of the region, may cause brief showers over the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will account for brisk winds and above normal seas. 

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

  SatSingle_vis.jpg 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
 Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
 Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

05:56 AM 

05:55 AM 

05:55 AM 

SUNSET 

06:28 PM 

06:28 PM 

06:29 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1395

