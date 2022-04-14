DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 15, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak shear line located just north of the region, may cause brief showers over the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will account for brisk winds and above normal seas.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:55 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1395