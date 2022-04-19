PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 20, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN   

UNTIL 6AM, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022…  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system remains dominant. However, a weaker pressure gradient will account for a reduction of winds and improving sea conditions across the region.  

Seas are predicted to peak up to 8 feet through today. Afterwards, a gradual improvement is expected. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,   

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,   

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,   

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:52 AM 

05:52 AM 

05:51 AM 

SUNSET 

06:29 PM 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

