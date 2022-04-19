DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 20, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6AM, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system remains dominant. However, a weaker pressure gradient will account for a reduction of winds and improving sea conditions across the region.

Seas are predicted to peak up to 8 feet through today. Afterwards, a gradual improvement is expected. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:52 AM 05:51 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1396