DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 20, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6AM, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:52 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system remains dominant. However, a weaker pressure gradient will account for a reduction of winds and improving sea conditions across the region.
Seas are predicted to peak up to 8 feet through today. Afterwards, a gradual improvement is expected. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:52 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1396
