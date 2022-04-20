DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 21, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:52 AM 05:51 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1397