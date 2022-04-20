DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 21, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.
Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:52 AM
|
05:51 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1397
