DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 21, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:51 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.   

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet through the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:52 AM 

05:51 AM 

05:50 AM 

SUNSET 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

