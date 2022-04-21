DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 22, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with few passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting patches of low level clouds may cause passing showers as they move across the region. The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds through this forecast period.

Moderate seas are predicted to persist for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy & Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:50 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:30 PM 06:31 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1398