DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 21, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL:  Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 22, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with few passing showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Drifting patches of low level clouds may cause passing showers as they move across the region. The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds through this forecast period. 

Moderate seas are predicted to persist for the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST  

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy & 

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

05:51 AM 

05:50 AM 

05:50 AM 

SUNSET 

06:30 PM 

06:30 PM 

06:31 PM 

