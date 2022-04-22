DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 23, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting patches of low level clouds will account for passing showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a light to moderate wind flow.

Moderate seas are predicted to prevail for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:31 PM 06:31 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1399