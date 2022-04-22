PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL:  Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 23, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few passing showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Drifting patches of low level clouds will account for passing showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a light to moderate wind flow. 

Moderate seas are predicted to prevail for the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Slightly Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:50 AM 

05:50 AM 

05:49 AM 

SUNSET 

06:30 PM 

06:31 PM 

06:31 PM 

