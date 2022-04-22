DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 22, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 23, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few passing showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Drifting patches of low level clouds will account for passing showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain a light to moderate wind flow.
Moderate seas are predicted to prevail for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:50 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:30 PM
|
06:31 PM
|
06:31 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1399
View comments
Hide comments