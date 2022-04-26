DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 27, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to north-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will generate light to moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.

Seas will peak at 6 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Few Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:47 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:31 PM 06:32 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1401