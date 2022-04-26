DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 27, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to north-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will generate light to moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.
Seas will peak at 6 feet during this forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:48 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:31 PM
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
