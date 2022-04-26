PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 27, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to north-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A loose surface pressure gradient will generate light to moderate winds across the region. A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.  

Seas will peak at 6 feet during this forecast period. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

 Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

05:48 AM 

05:47 AM 

05:47 AM 

SUNSET 

06:31 PM 

06:32 PM 

06:32 PM 

