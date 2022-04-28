DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 29, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00AM, SATURDAY, 30 APRIL 2022…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight through Friday afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will restrict deep cloud development and precipitation during the early part of this forecast period. Thereafter, instability and moisture associated with an active trough moving into the region will increase the chance for cloud and shower activity. Meanwhile, the weak pressure gradient will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas are predicted to peak up to 8 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Scattered Showers, possible Thunder HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 22°C / 72°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:32 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1402