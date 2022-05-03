PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 04, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere across the region is gradually drying out. However, drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will maintain the possibility of a few brief showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/cloudy  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

05:44 AM 

05:43 AM 

05:43 AM 

SUNSET 

06:34 PM 

06:34 PM 

06:34 PM 

