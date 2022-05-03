DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 04, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere across the region is gradually drying out. However, drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will maintain the possibility of a few brief showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:34 PM
|
06:34 PM
|
06:34 PM
