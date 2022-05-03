DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 04, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region is gradually drying out. However, drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will maintain the possibility of a few brief showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/cloudy Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:43 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:34 PM 06:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1403