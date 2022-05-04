DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 04, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 05, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature, creating a relatively stable atmosphere. However, a passing patch of low-level clouds may cause a brief local shower.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:43 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:34 PM 06:35 PM

