DATE ISSUED: Friday, November 20, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 21, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 23 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthened Atlantic high-pressure systemwill generate brisk winds and a more stable atmosphere across the region. Lingering moisture associated with a recent low-level trough may produce local showers during the early part of the forecast period.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution as rough sea conditions are expected through the weekend. Hence, a small craft advisory has been issued for St. Maarten.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-990