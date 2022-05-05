PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 06, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere. Therefore, deep cloud formation and rainfall will be restricted.  

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:43 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:34 PM 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1405

