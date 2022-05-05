DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 06, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere. Therefore, deep cloud formation and rainfall will be restricted.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:35 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1405