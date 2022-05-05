DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 05, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 06, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere. Therefore, deep cloud formation and rainfall will be restricted.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next few days with waves peaking at 6 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:34 PM
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
