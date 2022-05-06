PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 07, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a dry and stable atmosphere.  

Meanwhile, seas will remain slight to moderate for the next couple of days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Brief showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

05:42 AM 

SUNSET 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

06:35 PM 

