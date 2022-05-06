DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 07, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a dry and stable atmosphere.

Meanwhile, seas will remain slight to moderate for the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Few Brief showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:35 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1406