DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 06, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 07, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a dry and stable atmosphere.
Meanwhile, seas will remain slight to moderate for the next couple of days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Brief showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1406
View comments
Hide comments