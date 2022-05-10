DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 11, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and cloudy at times with a brief passing showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.
Tonight through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. However, a passing surface trough may cause a few brief showers, cloudy periods, and breezy conditions particularly during the latter part of the forecast period.
Slight to moderate seas are expected, with waves peaking up to 6 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:41 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1408
