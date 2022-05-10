DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 11, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and cloudy at times with a brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. However, a passing surface trough may cause a few brief showers, cloudy periods, and breezy conditions particularly during the latter part of the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas are expected, with waves peaking up to 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:41 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1408