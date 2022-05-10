PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 11, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible. 

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy and cloudy at times with a brief passing showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 15 mph. 

Tonight through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. However, a passing surface trough may cause a few brief showers, cloudy periods, and breezy conditions particularly during the latter part of the forecast period.   

Slight to moderate seas are expected, with waves peaking up to 6 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:41 AM 

05:40 AM 

05:40 AM 

SUNSET 

06:36 PM 

06:36 PM 

06:37 PM 

