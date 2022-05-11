DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 12, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief passing showers possible.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and slight instability will cause brief passing showers and cloudy periods over the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds during this forecast period.
Moderate seas are expected through the next 24 hours, before deteriorating to rough seas up to 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:37 PM
|
06:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1409
View comments
Hide comments