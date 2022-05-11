PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 12, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief passing showers possible. 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and slight instability will cause brief passing showers and cloudy periods over the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds during this forecast period.    

Moderate seas are expected through the next 24 hours, before deteriorating to rough seas up to 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                    

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:40 AM 

05:40 AM 

05:39 AM 

SUNSET 

06:36 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1409

