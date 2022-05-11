DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 12, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief passing showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and slight instability will cause brief passing showers and cloudy periods over the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds during this forecast period.

Moderate seas are expected through the next 24 hours, before deteriorating to rough seas up to 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:37 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1409