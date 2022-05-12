DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 13, 2022

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with light rain showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and weak instability will account for cloudy skies and light showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate east to southeasterly wind flow across the region.

Seas are expected to remain moderate today with some gradual deterioration on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, mainly along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with a few brief showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally Cloudy, Breezy, light Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:37 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1410