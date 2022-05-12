PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 12, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 13, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with light rain showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Available moisture and weak instability will account for cloudy skies and light showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate east to southeasterly wind flow across the region.  

Seas are expected to remain moderate today with some gradual deterioration on Friday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, mainly along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                    WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with a few brief showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Generally Cloudy, Breezy,  

light Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,  

Brief Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:40 AM 

05:39   AM 

05:39 AM 

SUNSET 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1410

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY