DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 14, 2022
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Pockets of moisture being transported by the wind will account for brief showers.
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:37 PM
|
06:37 PM
|
06:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1411
