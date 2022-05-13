PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 14, 2022 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers.  

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Pockets of moisture being transported by the wind will account for brief showers.  

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Few Showers  

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

05:39 AM 

SUNSET 

06:37 PM 

06:37 PM 

06:38 PM 

