DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 13, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 14, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with a few brief showers.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow across the region. Pockets of moisture being transported by the wind will account for brief showers.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for St. Maarten as seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Few Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:37 PM 06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1411