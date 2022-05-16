DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 16, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 17, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere along with relatively low moisture levels, will restrict any significant rainfall during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1412