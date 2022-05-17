PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 18, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable atmosphere along with relatively low moisture levels will restrict any significant rainfall during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.  

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:38 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

