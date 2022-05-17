DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 18, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere along with relatively low moisture levels will restrict any significant rainfall during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust may lower air quality over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:38 PM
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
