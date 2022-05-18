PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 19, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon: Hot and Hazy 

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Hazy conditions will prevail as a plume of Saharan dust continues to drift through the region. As a result visibility and air quality will be affected across the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.  

Seas will peak near 7 feet today. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  

 SatSingle_vis.jpg

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:38 AM 

05:38 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald

