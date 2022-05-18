DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 19, 2022

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Hot and Hazy

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Hazy conditions will prevail as a plume of Saharan dust continues to drift through the region. As a result visibility and air quality will be affected across the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Seas will peak near 7 feet today. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

