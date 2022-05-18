DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 19, 2022
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Hot and Hazy
Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Hazy conditions will prevail as a plume of Saharan dust continues to drift through the region. As a result visibility and air quality will be affected across the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.
Seas will peak near 7 feet today. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
