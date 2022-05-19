DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 20, 2022

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph

SYNOPSIS:

Dry and Hazy conditions will persist as Saharan dust continues to move westwards across the region. Consequently, reduced visibility and air quality with little or no rainfall activity can be expected over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precaution.

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days, with waves peaking at 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1415