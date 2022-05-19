PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, May 19, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) May 20, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Dry and Hazy conditions will persist as Saharan dust continues to move westwards across the region. Consequently, reduced visibility and air quality with little or no rainfall activity can be expected over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precaution.  

Moderate seas are expected through the next few days, with waves peaking at 6 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:38 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:39 PM 

06:39 PM 

06:40 PM 

