DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 21, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A hazy and relatively stable atmosphere will persist as Saharan dust continues to move across the region. Reduced visibility and air quality with little or no rainfall activity can be expected over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precaution.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:37 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:40 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1416