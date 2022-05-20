PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 20, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 21, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A hazy and relatively stable atmosphere will persist as Saharan dust continues to move across the region. Reduced visibility and air quality with little or no rainfall activity can be expected over the local area. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precaution.   

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Hazy 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Hazy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

05:37 AM 

SUNSET 

06:39 PM 

06:40 PM 

06:40 PM 

