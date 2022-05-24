DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 25, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Although the dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is supporting a stable atmosphere, moisture transported by the winds may cause a few brief showers.
Seas will remain tranquil during the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:41 PM
|
06:41 PM
|
06:42 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1417
