DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 25, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Although the dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is supporting a stable atmosphere, moisture transported by the winds may cause a few brief showers.  

Seas will remain tranquil during the next several days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:41 PM 

06:41 PM 

06:42 PM 

