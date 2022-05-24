DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 25, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Although the dominant Atlantic high-pressure system is supporting a stable atmosphere, moisture transported by the winds may cause a few brief showers.

Seas will remain tranquil during the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:42 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1417