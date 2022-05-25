PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 26, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, an upper-level trough near the local region will account for cloudiness and possible isolated showers. 

Slight to moderate seas can be expected with waves peaking up to 5 feet. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.  

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 SatSingle vis 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:41 PM 

06:42 PM 

06:42 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ppublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-11

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY