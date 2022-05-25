DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 26, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, an upper-level trough near the local region will account for cloudiness and possible isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected with waves peaking up to 5 feet.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:41 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:42 PM
