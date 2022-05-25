DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 26, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, an upper-level trough near the local region will account for cloudiness and possible isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected with waves peaking up to 5 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: up to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:42 PM 06:42 PM

