DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 28, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. A persistent mid to upper level trough may cause
isolated showers.
Seas will be slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy few showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:42 PM
|
06:42 PM
|
06:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1418
View comments
Hide comments