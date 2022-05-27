PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 28, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. A persistent mid to upper level trough may cause  

isolated showers.  

Seas will be slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy few showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

SUNSET 

06:42 PM 

06:42 PM 

06:43 PM 

