DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 27, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 28, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. A persistent mid to upper level trough may cause

isolated showers.

Seas will be slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy few showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Breezy

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:36 AM SUNSET 06:42 PM 06:42 PM 06:43 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1418