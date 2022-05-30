DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 31, 2022
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair weather conditions across the region. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge will generate a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow over the local area.
Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with few showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:36 AM
|
05:36 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:43 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
