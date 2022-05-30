DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 31, 2022

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair weather conditions across the region. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge will generate a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow over the local area.

Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with few showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:36 AM 05:36 AM 05:35 AM SUNSET 06:43 PM 06:44 PM 06:44 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1419