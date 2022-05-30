PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, May 30, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) May 31, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:43 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will maintain mostly fair weather conditions across the region. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge will generate a gentle to moderate easterly wind flow over the local area.  

Seas will peak near 6 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with few showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Leblanc 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:36 AM 

05:36 AM 

05:35 AM 

SUNSET 

06:43 PM 

06:44 PM 

06:44 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1419

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY