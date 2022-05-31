DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)



VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) June 01, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature. However, moisture transported by wind flow will account for occasional cloudiness and brief isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected with seas peaking up to 6 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with a few, brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1420