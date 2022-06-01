PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 02, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds during this forecast period. A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation over the local area.  

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today (June 1st) and will run until November 30th. This season is expected to yield above-normal activity with 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, of which 3-6 may become major hurricanes (with wind 111mph or higher). 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

SUNSET 

06:44 PM 

06:44 PM 

06:45 PM 

