DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 02, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds during this forecast period. A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation over the local area.
Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today (June 1st) and will run until November 30th. This season is expected to yield above-normal activity with 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, of which 3-6 may become major hurricanes (with wind 111mph or higher).
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:44 PM
|
06:45 PM
