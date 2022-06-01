DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, June 01, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) June 02, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds during this forecast period. A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation over the local area.

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today (June 1st) and will run until November 30th. This season is expected to yield above-normal activity with 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, of which 3-6 may become major hurricanes (with wind 111mph or higher).

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:35 AM 05:35 AM 05:35 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:44 PM 06:45 PM

