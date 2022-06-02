DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 03, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation over the local area. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds.

Seas will peak near 4 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:35 AM 05:35 AM 05:35 AM SUNSET 06:44 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1422