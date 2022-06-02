DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 03, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation over the local area. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds.
Seas will peak near 4 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:44 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
