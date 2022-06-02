PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 02, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 03, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:44 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation over the local area. A weak Atlantic high pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds.  

Seas will peak near 4 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

3-DAY FORECAST  

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

SUNSET 

06:44 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

