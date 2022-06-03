PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 04, 2022 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature, restricting shower activity across the local area. Meanwhile, tranquil seas peaking up to 5 feet can be expected through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                  

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few, brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

05:35 AM 

SUNSET 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

06:45 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1423

