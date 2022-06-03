DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 04, 2022

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature, restricting shower activity across the local area. Meanwhile, tranquil seas peaking up to 5 feet can be expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few, brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:35 AM 05:35 AM 05:35 AM SUNSET 06:45 PM 06:45 PM 06:45 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1423