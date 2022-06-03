DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 03, 2022 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 04, 2022
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature, restricting shower activity across the local area. Meanwhile, tranquil seas peaking up to 5 feet can be expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with few, brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
05:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
|
06:45 PM
